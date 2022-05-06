Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15-3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.Vista Outdoor also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Shares of VSTO opened at $39.64 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,272,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $15,725,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

