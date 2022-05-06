Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $753.45 million.Vista Outdoor also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.11.

NYSE VSTO opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.54. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,725,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,272,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

