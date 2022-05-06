Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $718.19 Million

Equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) will post $718.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $632.19 million and the highest is $769.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $610.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

VC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Visteon in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $105.24 on Friday. Visteon has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

