Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vistra to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.
Shares of VST opened at $25.94 on Friday. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.
In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vistra by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,390,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. Allstate Corp grew its position in Vistra by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 48,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 30,241 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vistra by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $339,000.
Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vistra (VST)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.