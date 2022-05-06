Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vistra to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.45. 29,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $26.63.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter.

About Vistra (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.