Vistra Corp. (VST) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Vistra has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vistra to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of VST traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. 43,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,099,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Vistra by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,390,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vistra by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vistra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,243,000.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

