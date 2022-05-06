Vistra (NYSE:VST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 34,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,842. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -25.37%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,101,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $86,462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 111.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after buying an additional 3,096,432 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $43,470,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,320,000.

Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

