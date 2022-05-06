Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €230.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €230.00 ($242.11) target price by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($247.37) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($235.79) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €295.00 ($310.53) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($273.68) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €238.00 ($250.53).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 traded down €1.34 ($1.41) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €147.18 ($154.93). The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion and a PE ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €152.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €173.23. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 1 year high of €245.45 ($258.37).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

