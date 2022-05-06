Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.15 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.
Vonage stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
In other Vonage news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,017,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,452 shares of company stock worth $6,180,827 in the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.
Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.
