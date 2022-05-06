Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.58) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($66.84) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($61.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.92 ($63.07).
ETR VNA opened at €35.89 ($37.78) on Thursday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €38.52 ($40.55) and a 12 month high of €60.96 ($64.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €42.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.37.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
See Also
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.