Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €53.00 ($55.79) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($66.84) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($72.63) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.58) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonovia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.92 ($63.07).

Shares of VNA opened at €35.89 ($37.78) on Thursday. Vonovia has a one year low of €38.52 ($40.55) and a one year high of €60.96 ($64.17). The company has a 50-day moving average of €42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

