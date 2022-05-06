Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €57.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($60.00) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VNA. Barclays set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($66.84) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €59.92 ($63.07).

Vonovia stock opened at €35.89 ($37.78) on Thursday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €38.52 ($40.55) and a fifty-two week high of €60.96 ($64.17). The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

