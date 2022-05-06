Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €58.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($61.47) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.53) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($66.84) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($72.63) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €59.92 ($63.07).

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA opened at €35.89 ($37.78) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.37. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €38.52 ($40.55) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($64.17). The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.