Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €62.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €53.00 ($55.79) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($61.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($66.84) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.92 ($63.07).

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA stock opened at €35.89 ($37.78) on Thursday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €38.52 ($40.55) and a 12 month high of €60.96 ($64.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.