Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €63.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($66.84) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VNA. Barclays set a €53.00 ($55.79) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($72.63) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.58) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($61.47) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.92 ($63.07).

Shares of VNA opened at €35.89 ($37.78) on Thursday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €38.52 ($40.55) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($64.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €42.42 and a 200-day moving average of €47.37.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

