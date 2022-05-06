Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNA. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.26) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($66.84) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($61.47) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.28 ($63.45).

ETR VNA traded up €0.64 ($0.67) during trading on Friday, hitting €35.89 ($37.78). 2,327,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €38.52 ($40.55) and a 12-month high of €60.96 ($64.17). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

