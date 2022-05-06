Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68-$0.72 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,127. Vontier has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vontier by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vontier by 1,613.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 182,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 172,068 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Vontier by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 124,210 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vontier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Vontier by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus dropped their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

