Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13. Vontier also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68-$0.72 EPS.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. Vontier has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.90.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

