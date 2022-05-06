Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.09.
VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.
Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.