Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.09.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $74,473,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $61,153,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $804,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

