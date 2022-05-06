Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%.
Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $6.94 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $266.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.
In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,933 shares of company stock valued at $124,170. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VYGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.