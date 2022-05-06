Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $6.94 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $266.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.

In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,933 shares of company stock valued at $124,170. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the period. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VYGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

