VSE Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th.
VSE has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. VSE has a payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VSE to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.
Shares of VSEC opened at $40.55 on Friday. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $518.23 million, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in VSE by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VSE by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VSE by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VSE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.
VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
