VSE Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th.

VSE has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. VSE has a payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VSE to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Get VSE alerts:

Shares of VSEC opened at $40.55 on Friday. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $518.23 million, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. VSE had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in VSE by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VSE by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VSE by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VSE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.