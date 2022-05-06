Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VMC traded down $11.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,261. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.62 and a 200 day moving average of $189.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

