Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given New €157.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €145.00 ($152.63) to €157.00 ($165.26) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €177.00 ($186.32) to €197.00 ($207.37) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wacker Chemie from €164.00 ($172.63) to €160.00 ($168.42) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($176.84) to €184.00 ($193.68) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale lowered Wacker Chemie from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $169.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.88. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

