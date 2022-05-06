Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wajax in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WJX. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of WJX opened at C$21.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$461.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$18.73 and a 1-year high of C$29.67.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$402.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Wajax’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

