Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WD opened at $106.65 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

WD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 16.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.