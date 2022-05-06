Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DISCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.79.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $24.43 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3,486.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

