Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCN. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WCN opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $115.75 and a 12 month high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.