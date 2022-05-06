Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Up 17.0% in April

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 948,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $127.40 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $115.75 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

