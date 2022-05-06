Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Downgraded by Veritas Investment Research to Reduce

Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections to a hold rating and set a C$135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$158.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a C$142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$144.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$147.86.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$163.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$172.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$167.16. The company has a market cap of C$42.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$144.20 and a one year high of C$183.55.

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion. Analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.5100004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

