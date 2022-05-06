Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target Lowered to $141.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WTS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of WTS traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.34. The stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.89. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $124.20 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

