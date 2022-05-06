Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Reduce”

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.58.

NYSE:W traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 98,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,058. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $339.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.73.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at $15,566,441.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Wayfair by 25.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 13.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 144.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

