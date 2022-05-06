Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $200.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on W. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $145.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.58.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $5.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 98,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,058. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.73. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair will post -7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,566,441.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647 over the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.