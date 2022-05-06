Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 189.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

W opened at $67.45 on Friday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $339.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.73.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at $15,566,441.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $303,112.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Wayfair by 195.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in Wayfair by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,897,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

