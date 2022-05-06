Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weave Communications Inc. provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc. is based in LEHI, Utah. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEAV. Piper Sandler cut shares of Weave Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.22.

WEAV stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,527. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $53,140,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $114,862,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $8,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

