Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Weave Communications stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82.
In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on WEAV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.22.
About Weave Communications (Get Rating)
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weave Communications (WEAV)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.