Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of fuboTV in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

FUBO traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.19. 328,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,589,190. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $590.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 58.0% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 14,156 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 2,372.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

