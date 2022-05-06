Wedbush Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $68.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $85.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.29. The stock had a trading volume of 269,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,058. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $339.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.73.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -7.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $127,628.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,566,441.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647 over the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.