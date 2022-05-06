Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.18.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.00. 9,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

