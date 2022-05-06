Wedbush Weighs in on Revolve Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.21.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RVLV. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.11. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $89.60.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,132,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Revolve Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.