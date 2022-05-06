Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flutter Entertainment (FLTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Flutter Entertainment (LON: FLTR):
- 5/5/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £150 ($187.38) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/4/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £138 ($172.39) price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/4/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £149 ($186.13) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/20/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £159.90 ($199.75) price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £138 ($172.39) price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £150 ($187.38) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/21/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £149 ($186.13) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 3/16/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £155 ($193.63) to £138 ($172.39). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £138 ($172.39) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 3/8/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £155 ($193.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
FLTR stock opened at GBX 8,500 ($106.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £14.94 billion and a PE ratio of -35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,708.55 and a 200-day moving average of £105.50. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7,600 ($94.94) and a 12-month high of £162.75 ($203.31).
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
