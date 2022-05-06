Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WB shares. 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. Weibo has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

