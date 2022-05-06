Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.78.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of WFC opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $185,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $292,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 71.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 27,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

