WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.00-15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.64.

WCC stock opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $93.80 and a twelve month high of $144.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.50.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

