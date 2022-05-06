WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.43 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. WESCO International updated its FY22 guidance to $14.00-15.00 EPS.
WESCO International stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $93.80 and a fifty-two week high of $144.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.17.
In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
WCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.
About WESCO International (Get Rating)
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WESCO International (WCC)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.