Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a C$13.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WDO. Pi Financial lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.04.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$13.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 15.18. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$9.00 and a twelve month high of C$16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.90.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$85.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total value of C$468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,996.18. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total transaction of C$597,726.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$174,346.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,913 shares of company stock worth $1,365,363.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, QuÃ©bec.

