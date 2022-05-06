West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

WTBA traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.88. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,374. The company has a market cap of $413.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

In other West Bancorporation news, EVP Bradley P. Peters acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 3,754.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

