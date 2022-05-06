West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

WJRYY stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.36. 11,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,130. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

West Japan Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Japan Railway (WJRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.