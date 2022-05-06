Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given a C$3.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WEF. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of WEF opened at C$2.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$670.33 million and a PE ratio of 3.68. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$327.90 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

