Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) CAO L. Benjamin Ederington Sells 12,569 Shares

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Westlake stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,267. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.09%.

WLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Westlake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.