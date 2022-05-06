WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Announces Earnings Results

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

Get WestRock alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.